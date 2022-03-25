CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — HBO Max’s “Pretty Little Liars: Orginal Sin” has put out a casting call for babies in the local area. The reboot has been filming in the Capital Region, including in Schenectady and the Catskills.

The show is filming from March 31 to mid-April in the Catskill region. Hudson Valley Casting is the company in charge of hiring for the roles.

Infants should be caucasian and between 15 days and five months old. Twins and triplets are preferred, but individual babies are also welcome to apply.

The acting work is paid. Parents and guardians who are fully vaccinated can send a rate inquiry, photos of the babies, and their contact information to HudsonValleyExtrasCasting@gmail.com,