Athens volunteer firefighter allegedly posts racist video to Snapchat

ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 received a tip about a disturbing video that was allegedly ripped from Snapchat. In the video, an individual wearing blackface uses a racial slur and says, “I’m here to rob your house!”

The tip identified the individual in the video as an Athens volunteer firefighter named Philip Garvey. NEWS10 reached out to officials in Athens with the following questions: “Have you seen the video? Is Mr. Garvey a firefighter in Athens? Is it him in the video?”

On Thursday morning, Athens Town Supervisor Robert Butler sent a response to NEWS10’s request for comment. “I see no evidence or understand how this was determined to be an Athens Volunteer,” he said. “The name given does belong to the Village Volunteer Department.”

By Thursday evening, Stephan Bradicich, mayor of the village of Athens, responded with a different message. “The Village Fire Chief and I agreed without hesitation that Mr. Garvey must be removed from the Department effective immediately,” Bradicich said in a written statement. “It is our intent to send a clear message that racism and racist behavior will not be tolerated by any employee or representative of the Village of Athens.”