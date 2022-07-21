CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 17, just before 9 p.m., the New York State Police were called to a home on Joel M. Austin Road in Cairo for a report of a robbery. The homeowner told troopers that an unknown man wearing a blue hoodie and jeans was walking up to his house through the backyard.

Upon confronting the suspicious individual, the man pulled out a knife and ran into the house, police said. Once inside, the suspect allegedly confronted someone else, hitting them in the head. He then grabbed a bag of prescription medication and ran out of the house, according to police. He got into a dark sedan and drove away.

State Police followed several leads during their investigation. On Wednesday, July 20, John Possner, 53, of Acra was arrested for the alleged crime.

Charges:

First-degree burglary (Felony)

First-degree robbery (Felony)

Possner was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court in front of Judge Paolino. He has since been sent to Greene County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond, or $250,000 partially-secured bond.