‘A Tannersville Christmas’: Window display delivers holiday cheer

TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A small 80 square foot storefront on Main Street in Tannersville is bringing ‘A Christmas Story’ to life! Restaurateur and Entrepreneur Ryan Chadwick is behind the window display inspired by the famous holiday movie.

Chadwick says one “frageelay,” excuse me fragile, item inspired the whole display.

“When my wife and I bought our house we inherited the ‘A Christmas Story’ lamp, it was in our game room,” he said.

Much like the movie, his wife wasn’t a big fan of the award-winning leg lamp. Immediately sparking an idea for Ryan.

“My wife wasn’t really in love with the lamp and didn’t know what to do with it and this little sliver came up and I was thinking of the Macy’s windows in the forties and fifties,” said Chadwick.

Chadwick owns The Boathouse around the corner from Main Street on Lake Van Winkle. He includes a QR code on the storefront so visitors can scan it to receive free smores or hot chocolate.

After spending weeks collecting and staging the holiday display full of vintage items, he unveiled it to the community on Friday. The display has already inspired others to decorate their windows on Main Street.

The window display is located on Main Street, across the street from the fire station, in Tannersville. It will be on display past the holiday season.