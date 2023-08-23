HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 26-year-old was rescued after being stuck in a crevasse in the water in Moore’s Bridge Falls. The rescue happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Forest rangers responded to Moore’s Bridge Falls around 4:35 p.m. for a report of someone stuck in the water. Twin Cloves Technical Rescue Team and forest rangers found the 26-year-old from Bayside around 6 p.m.

Images via DEC

Rescuers were able to free her from the crevasse and rigger her to a high-angle rope system to help her walk upstream. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital around 7:20 p.m. for evaluation.