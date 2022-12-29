NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a multi-car crash on the Thruway, Wednesday afternoon. A flatbed hauling nearly 200,000 pounds of crane equipment broke down in the right lane southbound between exits 21B and 21A, just before 5:40 p.m.

According to police, a certified escort vehicle traveling with the big rig posted up behind it and activated its emergency lights to warn approaching traffic of the hazard. Minutes later, a minivan rear-ended the escort vehicle, police said, pinning it between the flatbed and the guardrail.

The two people inside the escort vehicle were taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries. The drivers of the tractor-trailer and minivan were uninjured.

An investigation into the wreck is ongoing. If you witnessed the crash, or have information that could help police with their probe, call (518) 436-2825.