FAWN’S LEAP, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent drowning that happened Tuesday around 3:21 p.m. at the base of the waterfalls at Fawn’s Leap. Deputies say a 16-year-old from Brooklyn was pronounced dead on the scene.

Law enforcement says a group of friends was swimming at Fawn’s Leap when the victim jumped off the ledge at the top of the falls with another friend. Both landed in the water near the south side of the base of the falls where the current caused by the waterfall was too strong for them to swim out of.

Another swimmer saw them struggling and swam over to try and help. He was able to assist one swimmer but was unable to help the second. The second was later recovered by divers from the State Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the roadway was closed for roughly two hours during the rescue/recovery efforts. This investigation is ongoing.

Responding departments also included Town of Hunter Police, New York State Police, New York State Forest Rangers, New York State Environmental Conservation Police, Haines Falls Fire Dept., Greene County Paramedics, Hunter Area Ambulance, Hudson Fire, Athens Fire, Tannersville Fire Dept., Palenville Fire Dept., Greene County Emergency Services, and The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.