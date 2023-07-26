HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday afternoon, sixteen individuals were rescued after being trapped in the Clove area of State Route 23A due to a flash flood. State Route 23A between Catskill and Hunter was closed for approximately 4 hours for rescue operations.

The individuals were all evaluated at the scene. None of them were found to be injured. The Greene County Sheriff’s Officer Water Rescue Team, New York State Forest Rangers, Town of Hunter Police, New York State Police, The Ulster County Sheriff’s Water Rescue Team, and the Twin Cloves Rescue Team worked together.