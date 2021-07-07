1 killed and 1 injured in single car crash

GREENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 6, at around 5:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to State Route 385 in the town of Coxsackie for a single vehicle crash.

State Police say, that a 2004 Jeep Liberty being operated by April Pruiksma, 48, Coxsackie, and passenger Clifford Knott, 51, from Coxsackie were traveling south on State Route 385 when the car traveled across the northbound lane and struck a utility pole.

Pruiksma and Knott were extricated from the vehicle by Coxsackie EMS. Life saving measures were performed on Knott and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Pruiksma was transported To Albany Medical Center for chest pains and listed in stable condition.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

This is an ongoing investigation.