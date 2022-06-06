CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Catskill on June 3. New York State Police said Michael Bigler Jr., 20, of Saugerties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday around 4 p.m., police responded to the crash on State Route 9W. An investigation found that a 2003 Nissan Sentra driven by Bigler was traveling southbound when for unknown reasons his vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2015 Chevrolet-Silverado head on.

The driver and passenger of the Silverado were transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Catskill Fire and Ambulance.