Greene County reports sixth coronavirus-related death in Saturday update

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greene County has added one community member to the list of deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, its first such death in several days. This brings the total deaths of coronavirus patients in the County up to six since the outbreak began.

There have been 158 positive cases in Green County, with 107 of those already cleared for release. As of Saturday, seven coronavirus patients are hospitalized, and 120 individuals are currently quarantined. In total, 341 people in the County have already undergone mandatory and precautionary quarantines.

