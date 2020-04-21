Latest News

Greene County reports 2 new deaths in daily coronavirus update

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In its daily update on Monday, Greene County reports five total deaths from COVID-19, up from Sunday’s total of three.

The County has had 104 positive cases for the coronavirus since the outbreak began. Of those, 46 have recovered, leaving 58 current active positive cases. All told, positive cases are located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens, Coxsackie, Halcott, and New Baltimore.

It is important to note that at this time due to limited testing capability, the number of positive cases may not fully reflect current illness.

Greene County Covid-19 Update

Currently, 6 patients are hospitalized, 154 individuals are quarantined, and 195 have been released from quarantine.

