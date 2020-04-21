CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In its daily update on Monday, Greene County reports five total deaths from COVID-19, up from Sunday’s total of three.
The County has had 104 positive cases for the coronavirus since the outbreak began. Of those, 46 have recovered, leaving 58 current active positive cases. All told, positive cases are located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens, Coxsackie, Halcott, and New Baltimore.
Currently, 6 patients are hospitalized, 154 individuals are quarantined, and 195 have been released from quarantine.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Trump says he’ll ‘suspend immigration,’ offers no details
- Greene County reports 2 new deaths in daily coronavirus update
- New Yorkers see low gas prices, could be lower
- Washington County gives daily coronavirus update, April 20
- Warren County woman turns 100; County reports no additional coronavirus cases