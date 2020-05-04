Greene county reporting two new deaths from coronavirus in Sunday update

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greene County updated the dashboard on its coronavirus website to include two new deaths, bringing the total for the county up to eight.

Greene County has had 168 positive cases since the outbreak began. Of those, 112 have been cleared for recovery.

Currently, eight patients are hospitalized, and 120 are quarantined. Since the outbreak started, 348 people have gone through quarantine and been released.

