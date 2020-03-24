Greene County Officials give update on coronavirus

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greene County Officials say there are six cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday afternoon.
They are located in Windham, Hunter, and Cairo. There are also 29 people in self-quarantine and are being monitored.
Officials did say that due to the limited number of test kits available the reported number of cases may not accurately reflect the number of actual cases.
LATEST STORIES:
- Spanish troops disinfecting nursing homes find bodies among residents
- Virus pandemic may soon center on US after ‘very large acceleration,’ WHO warns
- Remembering former NEWS10 journalist Bob Lawson
- Troy quadruple homicide case in hands of jury
- Garth Brooks brought to tears during at-home concert on Facebook Live