Greene County Officials give update on coronavirus

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greene County Officials say there are six cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday afternoon.

They are located in Windham, Hunter, and Cairo. There are also 29 people in self-quarantine and are being monitored.

Officials did say that due to the limited number of test kits available the reported number of cases may not accurately reflect the number of actual cases.

