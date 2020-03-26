Greene County Officials give update on coronavirus

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greene County Officials gave an update Thursday on the number of coronavirus cases in the county. As of Thursday afternoon, there are nine confirmed cases in the county, up one case from Wednesday. There is one hospitalization in the county.

The cases are located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, and Cairo.

38 individuals are being self-monitored for possible exposure.

