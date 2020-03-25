Greene County Officials give update on coronavirus

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Wednesday afternoon, there are eight confirmed cases in the county. The cases are located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, and Cairo.
There are currently 32 people being self-monitored for possible exposure.
LATEST STORIES:
- Doctor shares useful tips for how to properly clean your groceries
- Senate agree on $2 trillion COVID-19 aid package
- Cambridge teacher brings morning messages to students in style
- Campbell Ave in Troy to close for repair work
- Columbia County announces digital info sessions on possible FEMA pay-backs