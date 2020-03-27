Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo closes schools in NYS for two more weeks

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Greene County Officials give daily update on coronavirus

News
Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greene County Officials sent out an update on the spread of coronavirus in the county. As of Friday afternoon, there are 10 confirmed cases in the county with one hospitalization. The total number of cases is up one from Thursday.

The cases are located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo and
Catskill. There are also 42 people being monitored for symptoms.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak