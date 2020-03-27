Greene County Officials give daily update on coronavirus

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greene County Officials sent out an update on the spread of coronavirus in the county. As of Friday afternoon, there are 10 confirmed cases in the county with one hospitalization. The total number of cases is up one from Thursday.
The cases are located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo and
Catskill. There are also 42 people being monitored for symptoms.
