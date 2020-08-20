Greene County man charged with attempted enticement of a child

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 35-year-old Greene County man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to meet and have sex with a child.

Prosecutors allege that Thomas Squiers exchanged sexually explicit text messages with an officer posing as a child between July 27, 2020 and August 19, 2020. It is claimed that in those messages Squiers repetedly asked the child for naked photos, and sent photos of his own genitalia.

It is alleged that Squiers left his home in Cairo on August 19th, to meet at a pre arranged location and have sex with the child. He was met by officers and arrested on arrival.

The charge filed against Squires carries a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life. He appeared before a judge in Albany on Thursday and was detained pending a detention hearing set for August 24.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, with assistance from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Rachel Williams.

Anyone who wants to provide law enforcement with information about the defendant should contact the FBI Albany Field Office at (518) 465-7551.

This case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc/.

