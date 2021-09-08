Greene County joins DOH in support of opioid awareness day

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the first annual state-led opioid overdose awareness day will highlight that recovery from Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is possible, as part of the New York State Department of Health (DOH) commitment to reducing opioid overdose deaths.

Greene County joins in this commitment in an event to honor and reflect the lives lost, broken families due to misuse of opioids, and to celebrate people who dedicate themselves to saving lives.

Greene County Mental Health Center, at Angelo Canna town park, invites all family, friends, community members, and those working with individuals impacted by this loss to a memorial service, Sept 9, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Memorial ribbons with a message banner will be available to remember those lost, with a tree dedication at the end of the service and proclamation from the Greene County Legislature. Light refreshments will be served.

DOH research supports evidence that medications for opioid use disorder are the single most effective tool to promote long-term recovery, which estimates 2.1 million Americans having OUD are affected by this chronic brain disease.

For more information contact and RSVP: Francesca Daisernia, Program Director, 518-622-9163, extension 7117.