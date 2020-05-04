Latest News

Greene County Health Department handing out masks Monday

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Monday starting at 10 a.m. and going till 3 p.m. Greene County will be distributing cloth face masks to the public.

They are being handed out at three locations across the county.

The Windham Wastewater treatment plant on South Street, Hunter town offices on Route 23a, and at the Village of Coxsackie offices on Mansion Street.

On Tuesday, May 5th the county will distribute more cloth masks from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the parking lot at the corner of Water and Bridge St. in Catskill and the mental health parking lot off Mountain Ave. in Cairo.

