CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Monday starting at 10 a.m. and going till 3 p.m. Greene County will be distributing cloth face masks to the public.
They are being handed out at three locations across the county.
The Windham Wastewater treatment plant on South Street, Hunter town offices on Route 23a, and at the Village of Coxsackie offices on Mansion Street.
On Tuesday, May 5th the county will distribute more cloth masks from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the parking lot at the corner of Water and Bridge St. in Catskill and the mental health parking lot off Mountain Ave. in Cairo.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- WATCH: Cuomo to deliver daily coronavirus briefing from Rochester
- Greene County Health Department handing out masks Monday
- Two places to get free face masks online
- Monday marks 50 years since Kent State massacre
- Bank of America offers $125K matching gift challenge to help Regional Food Bank