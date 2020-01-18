Greene County fire leaves one man dead

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person has died in a house fire that occurred Saturday morning.

Sheriff Kasminsky said the fire, at 853 Old Route 23, was fully involved when volunteers arrived on scene.

Eight fire companies reportedly responded to the scene to battle the flames in rural Cairo.

Sheriff Kasminsky said firemen found the body of a man, who has not been identified, when going through the home after the fire was extinguished.

The Sheriff said an investigation is currently underway by both local and state authorities as to what caused the fire.