Greene County COVID update for December 14

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greene County Department of Health reports 96 active positive cases as of Monday. That is an increase of five new cases.

Nine residents are hospitalized with 420 in quarantine.

The county has tested 37,304, with the percentage of positive tests that have come back is 2.4%

The number of county deaths from COVID-19 is 23.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Greene County is 4.5%.