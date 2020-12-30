Greene County COVID update for 12/30

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of December 30, at 4:15 p.m., according to the Greene County Public Health Department, the total number of positive cases in the county is 1,285 with 242 active cases. New positive cases as of Wednesday were 53, with 19 hospitalized.

County deaths from the coronavirus sit at 24 and 488 county residents are in quarantine.

The total number of Greene County residents that have been tested is 41,534, with a positive rate of 2.9% as of December 29.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Greene County is 10.5%.

