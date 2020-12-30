Greene County COVID update for 12/30

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As of December 30, at 4:15 p.m., according to the Greene County Public Health Department, the total number of positive cases in the county is 1,285 with 242 active cases. New positive cases as of Wednesday were 53, with 19 hospitalized.
County deaths from the coronavirus sit at 24 and 488 county residents are in quarantine.
The total number of Greene County residents that have been tested is 41,534, with a positive rate of 2.9% as of December 29.
The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Greene County is 10.5%.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Very mild flu season likely thanks to COVID safety measures, local doctor explains
- New COVID-19 variant found in California
- Fretting over receiving your stimulus check? You’re not alone
- 92-year-old that died in Great Barrington accident identified
- GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks