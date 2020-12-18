Greene County COVID update for 12/18

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The total number of positive cases for Greene County is 959 as of Friday, December 18, with 101 active cases. There were 21 new cases by Friday at 4:30 p.m. The number of discharged positive cases is 29, with 15 still hospitalized. Deaths in the county due to COVID-19 sit at 23. 478 county residents are in quarantine.
The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Greene County is 5.2%.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- 6 new COVID cases found in Albany schools
- Syracuse Ifeatu Melifonwu declares for the 2021 NFL draft
- ‘We’re getting crushed’: Los Angeles doctor warns hospitals may run out of room for ER patients
- NYS Senator Tim Kennedy asking state to cut restaurants some slack during pandemic
- U.S. Space Force unveils new name of troops: Guardians