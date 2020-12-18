Greene County COVID update for 12/18

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The total number of positive cases for Greene County is 959 as of Friday, December 18, with 101 active cases. There were 21 new cases by Friday at 4:30 p.m. The number of discharged positive cases is 29, with 15 still hospitalized. Deaths in the county due to COVID-19 sit at 23. 478 county residents are in quarantine.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Greene County is 5.2%.

