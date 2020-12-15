Greene County COVID-19 update for Dec. 15

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Greene County Public Health Department reports as of December 15 at 3:15 p.m. a total of 900 positive cases, with 92 active in the county. There were ten new cases reported as of Tuesday.

Ten county residents are hospitalized. Fourteen patients were discharged.

390 Greene County residents are in quarantine.

The State of New York rolling 7-day average for Greene County is 4.5%.

The number of deaths in the county is 23.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report