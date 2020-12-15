Greene County COVID-19 update for Dec. 15

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Greene County Public Health Department reports as of December 15 at 3:15 p.m. a total of 900 positive cases, with 92 active in the county. There were ten new cases reported as of Tuesday.
Ten county residents are hospitalized. Fourteen patients were discharged.
390 Greene County residents are in quarantine.
The State of New York rolling 7-day average for Greene County is 4.5%.
The number of deaths in the county is 23.
