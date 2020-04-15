Greene County COVID-19 update for 4/15

GREENE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Greene County is reporting two additional cases of coronavirus since Tuesday’s report. There are currently 49 active cases in the county.
There are 8 hospitalized individuals, with 139 in quarantine. There have been 160 people released from quarantine.
Thirty-six people have recovered from the virus.
