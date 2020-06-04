Greene County coronavirus update Thursday, June 4

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Greene County is reporting 29 active cases of coronavirus on Thursday, June 4. To date, there have been 299 confirmed cases of which 270 have recovered.
There have been 18 deaths in the county and 26 residents remain quarantined. There are no residents currently hospitalized. Five-hundred-six people have been released from quarantine.
More than 3,300 county residents have been tested for the coronavirus. Antibody testing is available for residents. Information about antibody testing can be obtained on the county website or by calling 518-719-3600.
