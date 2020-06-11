Breaking News
Greene County coronavirus update Thursday, June 11

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Seventeen active cases of coronavirus are being reported in Greene County. To date, the county has seen 312 total confirmed cases, 18 of which resulted in death.

There are 295 cases that have resolved and 524 residents have been released from quarantine. No county residents are currently hospitalized but 25 county residents remain in quarantine.

Greene County has received the results of 4,215 residents tested for the virus. With 249 positive results, there is a rate of 5.9%.

