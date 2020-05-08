Breaking News
Greene County coronavirus update Friday, May 8

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Greene County reported 220 total cases of coronavirus as of Friday, May 8. There have been 23 deaths in the county and four individuals are hospitalized with the virus.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus stands at 128. The number of people who have been tested county-wide is 1,482. There are currently 90 people on mandatory quarantine, 381 have been released from quarantine.

