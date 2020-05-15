Greene County coronavirus update Friday, May 15

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Fifteen people have reportedly died from COVID-19 in Greene County. The county has had 238 confirmed cases, 174 have recovered. Four individuals are currently hospitalized.

There are 64 active cases with 44 residents on quarantine in the county. There have been 1,764 individuals tested and out of those 209 tested positive for COVID-19.

