Greene County coronavirus update Friday, June 19

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Three active cases of coronavirus remain in Greene County. The county says 25 residents remain on quarantine.

There have been a total of 319 Greene County residents confirmed to have the coronavirus, 316 of which have recovered. There have been 531 residents released from quarantine.

None of the remaining cases are in the hospital. To date, there have been 18 deaths in the county from the virus.

Greene County continues to offer drive-through testing sites. The next walk-up testing clinic is scheduled for June 24.

County officials are telling residents if they get a phone call with a caller ID saying “NYS Contact Tracing,” that it is the local health department calling with important information.

