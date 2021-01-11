Greene County coronavirus update for Jan. 11

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Sadly Greene County report the loss of four community members over the weekend. Greene County posted this statement on their Facebook page Monday 1/11, regarding New York State moving to phase 1B:

Despite what the NYSDOH site has stated, Greene County does not have the supply for the 1B tier at this time and must complete 1A before proceeding. Anyone in the 75 and over group has been instructed that they will be receiving this vaccine through their local pharmacy when the supply becomes available. They must register at health.ny.gov to register to be contacted.

As of Monday, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Greene County is 1,757. The active, positive cases are 359, with 38 in correctional facilities in the county and 60 at adult care facilities.

The total new positive cases from Friday 1/8 to Monday 1/11 was 177. There are currently 27 county residents in the hospital with 437 in quarantine.

Greene County residents tested for the coronavirus sits at 46,258 with a 3.8% positive rate.

The number of Greene County deaths from COVID-19 is 43.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Greene County is 10.4%.