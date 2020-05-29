Greene County coronavirus update for Friday, May 29th

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Greene County deaths from COVID-19 sit at 18, according to the County Health Department. There are 289 confirmed cases to date located across the county, with 34 active cases as of Friday. Two hundred and fifty-five cases are resolved, and three residents are still in the hospital.

Thirty seven county residents are in quarantine with 490 that have now been released.

The next testing county coronavirus testing date is June 4th at the Cairo-Durham Elementary parking lot from 3-6 p.m.

On Monday, June 8, the main entrance to the county building on Main Street will reopen, and most offices will be open to the public. The DMV will continue with the drop boxes at the Water St. entrance.

