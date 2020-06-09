Live Now
Greene County coronavirus update for 6/9

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Greene County sits at 309 positive coronavirus cases, with only 17 active cases as of Tuesday, June 9. There have been 292 recoveries.

The county has no hospitalized cases but 22 are still in quarantine and 522 residents have been released.

