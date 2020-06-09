Greene County coronavirus update for 6/9

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Greene County sits at 309 positive coronavirus cases, with only 17 active cases as of Tuesday, June 9. There have been 292 recoveries.

The county has no hospitalized cases but 22 are still in quarantine and 522 residents have been released.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES