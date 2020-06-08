Greene County coronavirus update for 6/8

Breaking News
CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Greene County is at 308 positive cases with only 21 still active as of June 8. Two hundred and eighty-seven have recovered and there are no county residents in the hospital.

Thirteen county residents are still in mandatory quarantine and a total of 522 have been released.

A total of 3,851 Greene County residents were tested with 247 testings positive, that’s a 6.4% positive result.

The next testing day in the county is June 11, at the Greenville Elementary School, sign up and get the latest COVID-19 information in the county here.

