Greene County Coronavirus update for 6/18

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Greene County sits at 319 confirmed case of the coronavirus as of June 18. There are only four active cases at this time with 315 resolved.

There are no cases hospitalized right now. Twenty-five county residents are in quarantine as of Thursday with 531 already released.

Greene County has had 18 deaths related to COVID-19.

