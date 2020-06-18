CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Greene County sits at 319 confirmed case of the coronavirus as of June 18. There are only four active cases at this time with 315 resolved.
There are no cases hospitalized right now. Twenty-five county residents are in quarantine as of Thursday with 531 already released.
Greene County has had 18 deaths related to COVID-19.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Bob and Jean’s Car Hop drops fine dining for pandemic-friendly eating
- Greene County Coronavirus update for 6/18
- Columbia County coronavirus update for 6/18
- Rep. Reed continues calls for an investigation into New York’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19
- (6/18/20): Capital Region Experiencing Abnormally Dry Conditions