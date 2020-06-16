Greene County coronavirus update for 6/16

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Greene County continues to test county residents at drive-up testing sites. So far, 333 have been tested in Catskill, Coxsackie, Cairo, and Greenville, the next test date is on June 18, in Windham.
Four thousand six hundred ninety-nine county residents have been tested in total, with 252 being positive for the coronavirus. The county has had 317 total positive cases as of Tuesday.
There are only nine active cases right now in the county with none hospitalized.
Twenty-one residents are still in quarantine and 530 have been released from quarantine.
