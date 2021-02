CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for Greene County is 2,371 according to the Greene County Public Health Department as of 4 p.m. Friday, February 5. The county reports 62 deaths and 22 residents hospitalized.

New positives cases for Friday is 28 with active positives cases at 125.

The county has 218 residents in quarantine.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Greene County is 5.4%.