CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–On Monday, January 25, Greene County Public Health Department reported two new deaths since January 22. County deaths are now at 62.

New positive cases from Saturday, January 23, through Monday were 50, with 210 active positives and 2,160 total positive cases.

There are 16 Greene County residents in the hospital, and 453 in quarantine.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Greene County is 6.9%.