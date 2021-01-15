Greene County coronavirus update for 1/15

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Greene County Public Health Department sadly reports four more deaths since Thursday, January 14. Deaths in the county to date are 56.

The number of county residents who tested positive as of Friday, January 15, is 1,892, with 318 actively positive. !9 are in correctional facilities, and 63 are in adult care facilities in the county.

New positive cases as of Friday are 36, with 29 hospitalized and 591 residents in quarantine.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Greene County is 8.7%.