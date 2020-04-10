Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday there have been 40 accumulative positive cases located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens, Coxsackie and Halcott. Of those 40 cases, 19 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are five people being treated in the hospital and 99 people are under quarantine and are being monitored by the county.

