Coronavirus Response Live: Regents Exams canceled, downstate patients transferred upstate

Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said 31 accumulative positive cases located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens, Coxsackie and Halcott. Of those 31 cases, 14 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are three people being treated in the hospital. 90 people are under quarantine and are being monitored by the county.

