Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday there have been 28 accumulative cases in the county since testing began. Of those 28 cases, 12 people have been cleared of the virus. The cases are located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens, Coxsackie and Halcott.

There are three people hospitalized due to COVID-19. 81 people are being monitored and are under quarantine.

