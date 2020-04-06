Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greene County officials say as of Monday there have been 27 confirmed accumulative cases of COVID-19. There have been 12 cases that have been cleared leaving 15 active cases.
Three people have been hospitalized due to the virus. Currently, there are 79 people in quarantine.
