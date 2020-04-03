Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greene County officials say there have been 27 accumulative positive cases located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens, Coxsackie and Halcott. Four people remain hospitalized as of Friday afternoon.

Of those 27 cases, 12 people have been cleared of the virus.

Currently, 79 individuals are being self-monitored for possible exposure with 53 additional cases that have been released from quarantine status.