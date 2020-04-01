Greene County coronavirus update

Live Now
GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greene County Officials say that there have been 23 cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began. Of those 23 people, eight have been cleared after testing positive leaving 15 active cases. There are currently five people in the hospital.

The cases are located in Windham, Durham, Greenville, Hunter, Cairo, Catskill, Athens and Coxsackie. There are also 104 people under quarantine.

