Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released data on Tuesday showing that there have been 279 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 279 cases, 251 people have made a full recovery. There are currently 28 active cases in the county.
Three people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. There are 29 people under mandatory quarantine and there have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
2,379 county residents have been tested since the pandemic began.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- NHL Commissioner: Regular season over, 24-team playoff in 2 cities
- DEC releases virtual Hudson River wildlife and environment lessons for students
- Gillibrand calls for gun violence prevention funding
- Trump accused of ‘weaponizing’ COVID response to split immigrant families
- Libraries launch project to document life during coronavirus