Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released data on Tuesday showing that there have been 279 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 279 cases, 251 people have made a full recovery. There are currently 28 active cases in the county.

Three people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. There are 29 people under mandatory quarantine and there have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

2,379 county residents have been tested since the pandemic began.

