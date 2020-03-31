Greene County coronavirus update

Latest News

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Greene County officials gave their daily coronavirus update. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 14 active cases in the county. There are two people in the hospital.

There have been 20 confirmed cases since testing began six people have been cleared by health care workers.

88 individuals are being self-monitored for possible exposure with 22 additional cases that have been released from quarantine status.

