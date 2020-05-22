Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 260 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began. Of those 260 cases, 245 people have mad a full recovery. There are 15 active cases in the county.
Two people are being treated in the hospital for the virus. There have been 18 COVID-19 related deaths reported.
