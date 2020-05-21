Greene County coronavirus update

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 252 total cases since testing began. Of those 252 cases, 231 people have been cleared of the virus. There are 21 active cases in the county as of Thursday afternoon.
Four people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. There are 23 people in mandatory quarantine. The county has reported 17 COVID-19 related deaths.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Nearly 30 overdoses across the Capital Region overnight, 2 fatalities
- Expert: US nursing homes were ‘largely unprepared’ for pandemic
- Testing sign stolen from HVCC coronavirus testing site
- Adventures from home: Olana State Historic Site
- Retirement community staying active